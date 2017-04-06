版本:
BRIEF-Theratechnologies Q1 loss per share C$0.03

April 6 Theratechnologies Inc:

* Theratechnologies announces financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 sales c$9.034 million

* Q1 loss per share c$0.03

* Theratechnologies Inc - net sales revenue of Egrifta(®) for fy 17 is now expected to be in range of $44 million to $46 million (previously $40 million to $42 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
