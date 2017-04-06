版本:
BRIEF-Theratechnologies Q1 loss per share C$0.03

April 6 Theratechnologies Inc

* Theratechnologies announces financial results for first quarter of 2017

* Q1 sales C$9.034 million

* Q1 loss per share C$0.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
