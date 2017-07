June 30 (Reuters) - Theratechnologies Inc:

* FDA grants priority review to HIV monoclonal antibody and long-acting investigational antiretroviral ibalizumab

* FDA has set a prescription drug user fee act target action date of January 3, 2018, for ibalizumab application