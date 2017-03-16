版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 16日 星期四 20:08 BJT

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher issues 500 mln euro of certain senior notes due 2027

March 16 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* On March 16, 2017, issued EUR 500 million aggregate principal amount of 1.450 pct senior notes due 2027

* Notes will mature on March 16, 2027 - SEC filing

* Interest on notes will accrue at rate of 1.450 percent per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐