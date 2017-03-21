版本:
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific and Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult collaborate

March 21 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - co and Cell And Gene Therapy Catapult collaborate to optimise advanced therapy supply chain Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
