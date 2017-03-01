版本:
2017年 3月 1日

BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific elects new director to board

March 1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific elects new director to board

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc says has elected Dion Weisler to its board of directors

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc says Weisler's appointment brings total number of Thermo Fisher board members to 12 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
