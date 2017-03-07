版本:
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes

March 7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:

* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - priced offering of eur500 million of 1.450% senior notes due 2027 at an issue price of 98.824% of principal amount

* Notes will pay interest on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
