BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of Euro-denominated senior notes

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 7 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc:
* Thermo Fisher Scientific prices offering of euro-denominated senior notes
* Thermo Fisher Scientific - priced offering of eur500 million of 1.450% senior notes due 2027 at an issue price of 98.824% of principal amount
* Notes will pay interest on an annual basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock