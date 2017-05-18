版本:
BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific signs development agreement with Agios Pharmaceuticals

May 18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

* Thermo Fisher Scientific signs development agreement with Agios Pharmaceuticals for next-generation sequencing oncology companion diagnostic in cholangiocarcinoma

* Thermo Fisher Scientific Co will retain rights to commercialize test globally and will lead necessary filings to seek clearance from regional regulatory agencies

* Says under terms of agreement, Thermo Fisher will retain rights to commercialize test globally

* Thermo Fisher Scientific says it will also lead all necessary filings to seek clearance from regional regulatory agencies

* Thermo Fisher Scientific - upon validation of CDX, it will submit a supplemental premarket approval application to expand clinical claims for its multi-therapy NGS test Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
