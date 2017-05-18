BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific signs development agreement with Agios Pharmaceuticals

May 18 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo Fisher Scientific signs development agreement with
Agios Pharmaceuticals for next-generation sequencing oncology
companion diagnostic in cholangiocarcinoma
* Says under terms of agreement, Thermo Fisher will retain
rights to commercialize test globally
* Thermo Fisher Scientific - upon validation of CDX, it will
submit a supplemental premarket approval application to expand
clinical claims for its multi-therapy NGS test
