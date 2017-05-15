BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon for a purchase price of about $7.2 bln

May 15 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo Fisher Scientific to acquire Patheon, a leading
contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO)
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - transaction represents a
purchase price of approximately $7.2 billion
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Thermo Fisher will commence
a tender offer to acquire all of issued and outstanding shares
of Patheon for $35.00 per share in cash
* Thermo fisher scientific inc - deal includes assumption of
approximately $2.0 billion of net debt
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - deal expected to be
immediately and significantly accretive to adjusted earnings per
share
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - expects to realize total
synergies of approximately $120 million by year three following
close
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Thermo Fisher has obtained
committed debt financing from Goldman Sachs Bank USA and Goldman
Sachs Lending Partners Llc
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - expects to finance purchase
price with debt of approximately $5.2 billion and equity of
approximately $2 billion
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Patheon will become part
of Thermo Fisher's laboratory products and services segment.
* Thermo Fisher Scientific - transaction is expected to be
immediately and significantly accretive to Thermo Fisher's
adjusted EPS by $0.30 in first full year after close
* Thermo fisher - entered into tender and support agreements
with affiliates of JLL Partners and Royal DSM
* Thermo Fisher - affiliates of JLL Partners and Royal DSM,
whose collective holdings represent about 73% of Patheon shares,
will tender their shares in deal
