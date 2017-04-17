BRIEF-Thermo Fisher Scientific transferred plastics for cell culture and vaccines to life sciences solutions segment

April 17 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc
* Thermo Fisher Scientific - Effective Jan 1, co transferred
its plastics for cell culture and vaccines/biologics to life
sciences solutions segment
* Thermo Fisher - Also transferred sample preparation and
analysis, production chemicals product lines to life sciences
solutions segment - sec filing
* Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc - Effective January 1, 2017,
co transferred certain product lines to further align its
products and commercial teams
