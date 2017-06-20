版本:
BRIEF-Thermon Group files for mixed shelf of up to $250 mln

June 20 Thermon Group Holdings Inc

* Thermon Group Holdings Inc files for mixed shelf of up to $250 million - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2sy7LRu) Further company coverage:
