BRIEF-Thermon reports Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

May 24 Thermon Group Holdings Inc:

* Thermon reports fiscal 2017 results

* Q4 revenue $67.6 million versus I/B/E/S view $66.2 million

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be flat to slightly down from fiscal 2017 levels

* Qtrly backlog of $107.0 million, an increase of 32pct

* Q4 2017 orders were $69.4 million versus $72.6 million in Q4 2016

* Expects fiscal 2018 revenue to be flat to slightly down from fiscal 2017 levels