BRIEF-Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 pct in March, up 5.9 pct in 2017

April 3 Third Point Offshore Investors Ltd

* Says Third Point Offshore Fund up 0.8 percent in March, up 5.9 percent for the year. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Jessop)
