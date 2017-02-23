BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance announces CEO transition

Feb 23 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd:

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd announces CEO transition

* Says CEO and chairman of the board John Berger resigned

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - Berger will retain an active role in company

* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd -Robert Bredahl, currently president and chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. Berger as CEO of TPRE on March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: