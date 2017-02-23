BRIEF-Third Point Reinsurance announces CEO transition

BRIEF-Aerie Pharma's Roclatan succeeds in second late-stage study
* Aerie pharmaceuticals reports positive roclatan™ (netarsudil/latanoprost ophthalmic solution) 0.02%/0.005% phase 3 topline efficacy results
Feb 23 Third Point Reinsurance Ltd:
* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd announces CEO transition
* Says CEO and chairman of the board John Berger resigned
* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd - Berger will retain an active role in company
* Third Point Reinsurance Ltd -Robert Bredahl, currently president and chief operating officer, will succeed Mr. Berger as CEO of TPRE on March 1, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 24 U.S. stocks ended up slightly on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 hitting a record high close, after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed policymakers view a rate hike coming soon.
TORONTO, May 24 Kinder Morgan Inc has priced its Canadian initial public offering at C$17 per share, according to a term sheet of the deal seen by Reuters on Wednesday.