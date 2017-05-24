BRIEF-Third Point says issues new DowDuPont board must consider include capital structure, optimal cost of capital

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Third point LLC:
* Issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close include capital structure, optimal cost of capital - presentation
* Says issues DowDuPont board must consider post deal-close also include new cost reduction goals in light of planned portfolio review
* Says DowDuPont board must consider, post deal-close, whether 3 spin-off companies are "appropriate"
* Says offering structural solutions that could create about $20 billion of additional value compared to status quo in Dow & DuPont merger
* Says DowDuPont board must consider, post deal-close, if creation of additional companies or divestitures would "enhance shareholder value"
* Third point, on DowDuPont, says believes Specialty Products could be split into as many as 4 public cos to ensure each "Spin Co" has "compelling" invesment case
* Says reconfiguration of dowdupont portfolio should yield cost reduction opportunities that are incremental to announced synergies of $3 billion
* Third point, on DowDuPont, says new board will need to evaluate whether dividends, special dividends or buybacks provide the "most value" to shareholders
* Says to optimize cost of capital, estimate DowDuPont board will need to return nearly $40 billion of excess capital to shareholders in 24 months post closing
* Third point, on DowDuPont, says shareholders proposal recommends moving several businesses from material science to speciality products Source text (bit.ly/2qgAXe3) Further company coverage:
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.