BRIEF-Third Point sells 5.9 mln shares of Baxter International's common stock in block trade on Feb 28

BRIEF-Delta and Aeromexico expand options for U.S.-Mexico travel
* Delta Air Lines says under joint cooperation agreement, co and Aeromexico will provide customers with expanded travel options
March 1 (Reuters) -
* Third Point LLC says on Feb 28, it sold about 5.9 mln shares of Baxter International Inc's common stock in a block trade at $50.35 per share
* Third Point LLC now owns about 46 million shares of Baxter International's common stock as of feb 28 - sec filing
* Third Point LLC previously owned 51.9 million shares of Baxter International's common stock as of Dec 31, 2016 according to its 13-F filing disclosed in Feb
* Third Point now owns 8.5 pct stake in Baxter International following the block trade Source text: (bit.ly/2lrbcVe) Further company coverage:
May 24 Johnson & Johnson has agreed to pay $33 million to resolve charges by most U.S. states that it misrepresented the manufacturing practices behind several over-the-counter drugs that were eventually recalled.
* Emerson Electric Co sees restructuring of about $100 million in 2018 and 2019 related to acquisition of Pentair's Valves and Controls business