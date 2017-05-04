版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 5日 星期五 04:39 BJT

BRIEF-THL Credit reports Q1 net investment income $0.29/shr

May 4 THL Credit Inc

* THL Credit reports first quarter 2017 financial results and declares a dividend of $0.27 per share

* THL Credit Inc - qtrly net investment income per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
