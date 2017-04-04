版本:
BRIEF-Thomas Patton reports 5.6 pct stake in CAS Medical Systems Inc

April 4 Cas Medical Systems Inc

* Thomas M. Patton reports 5.6 percent stake in CAS Medical Systems Inc, as of March 10, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2oUoICU) Further company coverage:
