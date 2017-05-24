版本:
BRIEF-Thomson Reuters announces annual renewal of normal course issuer bid

May 24 Thomson Reuters Corp

* Thomson Reuters announces annual renewal of normal course issuer bid

* ‍under renewed NCIB, up to 36 million common shares may be repurchased between May 30, 2017 and May 29, 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
