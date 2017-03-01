BRIEF-Thomson Reuters Corp says intends to purchase up to 6 mln common shares

March 1 Thomson Reuters Corp:

* Thomson Reuters Corp says it intends to purchase up to 6 million of its common shares through private agreements with two armʹs-length third-party sellers

* Says any shares purchased under these agreements will count towards company's existing normal course issuer bid

* Says Wednesday's private agreement purchases part of plan announced earlier this month to purchase up to additional $1 billion shares