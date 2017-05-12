BRIEF-Thor Explorations increases size of private placement

BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces election of new Board
* Liquor Stores N.A. Ltd. announces results of shareholder meeting, election of new Board
May 12 Thor Explorations Ltd:
* Thor increases size of private placement
* Under terms of offering, company proposes to issue up to 16 million common shares
* Increase maximum size of private placement from $2 million to $2.4 million
* Company intends to use proceeds of offering to continue its exploration activities on Segilola Project
* Has elected to increase price per common share of private placement from $0.145 per common share to $0.15 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 20 Uber said on Tuesday it will begin allowing drivers to collect tips through its smartphone app, part of the ride services company's broader effort to improve an often-contentious relationship.
* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project