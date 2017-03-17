BRIEF-Threshold Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Templates agree to combine

March 17 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals and Molecular Templates agree to
combine
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc says combined company will
be capitalized to support advancement of MT-3724
* Longitude Capital will invest $20 million at close of
transaction
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc says transaction has been
approved by board of directors of both companies
* Threshold Pharma - concurrent with execution of merger
agreement, Threshold made a bridge loan to Molecular Templates
in principal amount of $2 million.
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - Molecular Templates
shareholders would own about 65.6 percent of combined company
* Threshold - on pro forma basis & based upon number of
shares to be issued in deal, current threshold shareholders
would own about 34.4 percent of combined co
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - in event that transaction does
not close by May 31, 2017, co agreed to make available further
funding of up to $2 million
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - Eric Poma, Molecular
Templates' chief executive officer, will become Chief Executive
Officer of combined company
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - Longitude Capital will invest
$20 million including receipt of additional equity financing
commitments of $20 million
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - following deal, board of co
will consist of seven seats and will be comprised of two
representatives of Molecular Templates
* Threshold Pharmaceuticals - will change its name to
Molecular Templates Inc and plans to change its ticker symbol on
Nasdaq Capital Market to MTEM
