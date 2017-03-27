BRIEF-Threshold Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 loss of $3.7 mln

BRIEF-Costamare to offer common stock in public offering
* Costamare inc says plans to use net proceeds of offering for capital expenditures Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 27 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Threshold pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results
* Threshold pharmaceuticals- no revenue recognized in Q4 and year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $65.9 million and $76.9 million for same periods in 2015
* Threshold pharmaceuticals inc- net loss for Q4 ended December 31, 2016 was $3.7 million compared to net income of $69.7 million for same period in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.94per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Modine reports fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2017 results