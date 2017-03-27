BRIEF-Threshold Pharmaceuticals posts Q4 loss of $3.7 mln

March 27 Threshold Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Threshold pharmaceuticals reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results

* Threshold pharmaceuticals- no revenue recognized in Q4 and year ended December 31, 2016 compared to $65.9 million and $76.9 million for same periods in 2015

* Threshold pharmaceuticals inc- net loss for Q4 ended December 31, 2016 was $3.7 million compared to net income of $69.7 million for same period in 2015