公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 20日 星期四 13:49 BJT

BRIEF-Thrombogenics achieves important milestone in development of THR-149, novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor for diabetic macular edema

April 20 Thrombogenics NV:

* Achieves important milestone in the development of THR-149, a novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor for diabetic macular edema

* Has an exclusive license to undertake pre-clinical and clinical development

* Bicycle Therapeutics receives development milestone payments and royalties on sales of products resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
