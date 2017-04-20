BRIEF-Thrombogenics achieves important milestone in development of THR-149, novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor for diabetic macular edema

April 20 Thrombogenics NV:

* Achieves important milestone in the development of THR-149, a novel plasma kallikrein inhibitor for diabetic macular edema

* Has an exclusive license to undertake pre-clinical and clinical development

* Bicycle Therapeutics receives development milestone payments and royalties on sales of products resulting from collaboration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)