BRIEF-Thyssenkrupp says CSA sale won't change credit ratings

Feb 22 Thyssenkrupp

* Says CSA sale should support capacity utilisation at Steel Europe

* says sale of CSA won't change credit rating situation in short term Further company coverage:
