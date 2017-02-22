BRIEF-Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor signs JV deal, boosts units' capital

Feb 22 Tianjin Zhonghuan Semiconductor Co Ltd

* Says it plans to set up JV SunPower Systems International Ltd in Hong Kong with Dongfang Electric Corporation, Sunpower Energy Corporation Ltd

* Says it plans to boost two units' capital by a combined 532.5 million yuan ($77.42 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2l77aBK; bit.ly/2l7aBbP

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8778 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)