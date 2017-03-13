版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 13日 星期一 18:36 BJT

BRIEF-Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with community Health Systems Management team

March 13 Community Health Systems Inc

* Tianqiao Chen intends to engage with Community Health Systems' management team regarding Co's business,operations,status of ongoing turnaround strategy

* Tianqiao Chen reports 13.74 percent stake in Community Health Systems as on March 8, 2017 - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐