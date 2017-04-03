版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 4日 星期二 04:38 BJT

BRIEF-TICC Capital Corp announces offering of notes

April 3 TICC Capital Corp

* TICC Capital Corp announces offering of notes

* TICC Capital - expects to use proceeds from offering to repay or repurchase part of outstanding indebtedness under its 7.50 pct convertible notes due 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
