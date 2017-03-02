BRIEF-TICC qtrly core net investment income about $0.22 per share

March 2 Ticc Capital Corp

* Ticc announces results of operations for the quarter ended december 31, 2016 and announces quarterly distributions of $0.20 per share for each of the quarters ending march 31, 2017, june 30, 2017, and september 30, 2017

* Ticc capital corp- core net investment income for quarter ended december 31, 2016 approximately $0.22 per share

* Ticc capital corp- quarter ended december 31, 2016 net investment income approximately $0.14 per share

* Ticc capital corp- as of february 28, 2017, we estimate cash on our balance sheet to be approximately $64.9 million