BRIEF-Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support agreement with certain lenders and noteholders

May 12 Tidewater Inc:
* Tidewater announces entry into restructuring support
agreement with certain lenders and noteholders
* Tidewater - upon effectuation of prepackaged plan,
tidewater expects that it will eliminate approximately $1.6
billion in principal of outstanding debt
* Tidewater - as contemplated by rsa, co, certain units
expect to file chapter 11 cases in delaware by may 17, 2017 to
implement prepackaged plan
* Tidewater Inc - during chapter 11 cases, Tidewater plans
to reject certain sale-leaseback agreements for leased vessels
currently in company's fleet
* Tidewater Inc - lenders under credit agreement, will
receive $225 million of cash
* Tidewater Inc - during chapter 11 cases, tidewater plans
to limit resulting rejection damages claims to approximately
$131 million
* Tidewater-Considering rejection of some sale-leaseback
deals, estimates that interest & operating lease expenses will
be reduced by about $73 million annually
* Tidewater inc- pursuant to rsa, consenting creditors have
agreed to vote in favor of prepackaged plan
* Tidewater - expects has sufficient liquidity to operate
business while chapter 11 cases are pending
* Tidewater inc - lenders under credit agreement will
receive new 8pct fixed rate secured notes due in 2022 in
aggregate principal amount of $350 million
* Tidewater Inc - prepackaged plan has support of company's
lenders holding 60pct of outstanding principal amount of loans
under credit agreement
* Tidewater Inc - prepackaged plan also has support of
holders of 99pct of aggregate outstanding principal amount of
tidewater's senior notes
* Tidewater-Entered RSA with some of its lenders under its
revolving credit agreement, dated June 21, 2013 & holders of
some of co's senior notes
