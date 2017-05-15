BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Q1 EPS C$0.02

May 15 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure
Ltd:
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd. Announces
first quarter 2017 results, strategic acquisition and
operational update
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.02
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure - commenced
expansion plans at brc for about 50 MMCF/D of incremental
processing capacity for about $10 million of capital
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd qtrly total
revenues C$49.6 million versus C$18.3 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.02 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$35.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure Ltd - Tidewater has
approved capital projects of approximately $50 million to end of
2017
* Tidewater Midstream - plans to exit 2017 with run-rate
adjusted EBITDA of approximately $70 million
* Tidewater Midstream - Tidewater is focused on delivering
approximately 20 pct EBITDA per share growth over next twelve
months
* Tidewater Midstream- plans to reactivate recently acquired
deep cut extraction plant by jan 2018 for capital of about $12
million
* Tidewater Midstream- plans to expand brc by roughly 50
mmcf/d for $10 million of capital with incremental capacity
expected to be online in dec 2017
