BRIEF-Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure announces ten-year processing agreement and reserve dedication at the Brazeau river complex

March 30 Tidewater Midstream And Infrastructure
Ltd
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces year
end 2016 results, ten-year processing agreement and reserve
dedication at the Brazeau river complex, strategic acquisitions,
operational update and increase to credit facility
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - in March
2017, Tidewater increased availability under its credit facility
from $120 million to $180 million
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd - to acquire 40
percent working interest in 30 mmcf/d sour, shallow-cut gas
processing facility for $10 million
* Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure - also transferring
predator about 2,500 net acres of undeveloped lands previously
acquired in October 2015
