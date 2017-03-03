版本:
BRIEF-Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders, noteholders

March 3 Tidewater Inc:

* Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders

* Tidewater Inc says has now received extensions of those waivers until March 13, 2017

* Tidewater Inc - received limited waivers from necessary lenders and noteholders which waived compliance with these covenants until March 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
