BRIEF-Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders, noteholders

S.Korea's new president draws ire of small businesses he's vowed to help
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
March 3 Tidewater Inc:
* Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders
* Tidewater Inc says has now received extensions of those waivers until March 13, 2017
* Tidewater Inc - received limited waivers from necessary lenders and noteholders which waived compliance with these covenants until March 3, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* S.Korea's Moon pledges to help small firms grow in jobs push
May 25 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.