BRIEF-Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders, noteholders

March 3 Tidewater Inc:

* Tidewater receives limited waiver extensions from its lenders and noteholders

* Tidewater Inc says has now received extensions of those waivers until March 13, 2017

* Tidewater Inc - received limited waivers from necessary lenders and noteholders which waived compliance with these covenants until March 3, 2017