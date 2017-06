BRIEF-Tidewater reports Q4 loss per share $2.01

June 12 Tidewater Inc:

* Tidewater reports fourth quarter and year end results for fiscal 2017

* Q4 loss per share $2.01

* Q4 revenue $160.7 million

* Q4 revenue view $120 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-1.30 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Tidewater Inc says given pendency of bankruptcy cases, company will not be hosting an earnings conference call to discuss fiscal 2017 financial results

* Tidewater Inc says expect to resume holding quarterly earnings conference calls following emergence from bankruptcy

* Tidewater - if prepackaged plan is approved by court within time frame currently expected, prepackaged plan will likely become effective in July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: