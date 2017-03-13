版本:
BRIEF-TIER REIT announces sale of Eisenhower I

March 13 Tier Reit Inc

* Announces sale of Eisenhower I

* Tier reit inc - property was sold today to an unrelated third party for $31.4 million

* Tier reit inc - deal includes incentive to earn up to an additional $3.0 million subject to certain future events Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
