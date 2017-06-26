版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 27日 星期二 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Tier Reit announces strategic acquisition of legacy district tower

June 26 Tier Reit Inc

* Tier Reit announces strategic acquisition of legacy district tower & sale of remaining louisville portfolio

* Tier Reit Inc - deal for $123.3 million,

* Tier Reit Inc - sale of company's louisville portfolio totaling approximately 678,000 square feet, for $71.5 million

* Tier Reit Inc - acquired 5851 legacy circle for $123.3 million, which includes assumption of a $66 million mortgage loan Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐