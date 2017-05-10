BRIEF-Tier REIT Q1 FFO per share $0.38

Nikkei edges down on uptick in yen, weaker mining stocks
* Toshiba volatile after news to pick govt-led Japan-U.S.-Korea group to buy chip unit
May 10 Tier Reit Inc
* Tier REIT announces first quarter financial results
* Q1 FFO per share $0.41 excluding items
* Q1 FFO per share $0.38
* Tier REIT Inc - Maintained its originally issued 2017 outlook and assumptions, except for a $100 million increase to dispositions of non-target properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Tesla hires Andrej Karpathy as director of AI and autopilot vision, reporting directly to Elon Musk - Tesla spokesperson
* Woodside says Senegal govt confirms firm's participation (Recasts on request for arbitration, adds detail)