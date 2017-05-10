版本:
2017年 5月 11日

BRIEF-Tier REIT Q1 FFO per share $0.38

May 10 Tier Reit Inc

* Tier REIT announces first quarter financial results

* Q1 FFO per share $0.41 excluding items

* Q1 FFO per share $0.38

* Tier REIT Inc - Maintained its originally issued 2017 outlook and assumptions, except for a $100 million increase to dispositions of non-target properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
