BRIEF-Tiffany & Co. and Jana Partners appoint 3 new independent directors to Tiffany's Board

BRIEF-Aerojet rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
Feb 21 Tiffany & Co:
* Tiffany & Co. and Jana Partners announce appointments of three new independent directors to Tiffany & Co. Board of directors
* Tiffany & Co says with addition of messrs. Farah, Lillie and Trapani, Tiffany & Co. Board will increase from 10 to 13 members
* Tiffany & Co - with addition of Farah, Lillie and Trapani, Tiffany & Co. Board will increase from 10 to 13 members
* Tiffany & co - will be limiting waivers under retirement age provisions in its governance documents
* Tiffany & co - in connection with appointments, Tiffany & Co. has entered into cooperation agreements with each of Jana Partners and Trapani
* Tiffany & co - under agreements, co will nominate messrs. Farah, lillie and trapani for election to board at company's 2017 annual meeting of shareholders
* Tiffany & co - jana partners and trapani have agreed to customary standstill and voting commitments
* Tiffany & co - additionally, pursuant to agreements, jana partners and trapani are committed to be independent of each other going forward
* Tiffany & co -jana partners llc, which together with francesco trapani owns approximately 5.1 pct of tiffany's outstanding shares
* Tiffany - in accordance with mandatory retirement age, one current director will not stand for reelection at 2017 annual meeting of stockholders
* Tiffany & co - trapani will join search committee formed by board of directors to oversee co's previously announced search for new ceo Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Aerojet Rocketdyne selected as main propulsion provider for Boeing and DARPA experimental spaceplane
* Caledonia mining corporation says Allan Gray Proprietary increased its interest to 9.5 million common shares representing 17.91% of common shares in issue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Discover Global Network signs deal with Desjardins Group to expand merchant credit card acceptance in Canada