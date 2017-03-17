BRIEF-Tiffany & Co qtrly non-gaap EPS $1.45

March 17 Tiffany & Co
* Tiffany reports full year and fourth quarter 2016 results;
sales and earnings in line with previous guidance; management
provides its outlook for 2017
* Q4 earnings per share $1.26
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.39 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Tiffany & co - net inventories at january 31, 2017 were
3% lower than at prior year-end
* Tiffany & co- management expects for fiscal 2017 net cash
provided by operating activities of approximately $700 million
* Tiffany & co - expects for fiscal 2017 capital
expenditures of $250 million
* Tiffany & co- for fiscal 2017 free cash flow of
approximately $450 million
* Tiffany & co - expects for fiscal 2017 net inventories
unchanged from prior year
* Tiffany & co says qtrly net sales $1,229.6 million versus.
$1,213.6 million
* Tiffany & co - for fy ending jan 31, 2018 sees worldwide
net sales increasing by a low-single-digit percent and by a
mid-single-digit percent on a constant-exchange-rate basis
* Tiffany & co - sees fiscal 2017 net earnings per diluted
share increasing by a high-single-digit percentage over 2016's
earnings per diluted share of $3.55
* Tiffany & co - in q4 comparable store sales were
unchanged from prior year
* Tiffany & co says qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $1.45
