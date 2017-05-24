Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Tiffany & Co:
* Tiffany reports first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.74
* Q1 sales $900 million versus I/B/E/S view $913.7 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.70 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Tiffany & Co says management is maintaining its earnings guidance for year
* Tiffany & Co says net inventories at April 30, 2017 were 5pct lower than a year ago
* Tiffany & Co qtrly comparable store sales declined 2pct
* Tiffany & Co - expects for fiscal 2017 net cash provided by operating activities of approximately $700 million, free cash flow of approximately $450 million
* Tiffany & Co -for fiscal 2017, sees worldwide net sales increasing over prior year by low-single-digit percentage as reported and on constant-exchange-rate basis
* Tiffany & Co - expects for fiscal 2017 capital expenditures of $250 million
* Tiffany & Co sees capital expenditures of $250 million for 2017
* FY earnings per share view $3.98, revenue view $4.12 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.