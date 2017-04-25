版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 25日 星期二 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Tiffany says evaluating appeal against Dutch ruling in Swatch case

April 25 Tiffany

* Says evaluating whether to appeal against Dutch court ruling it must pay Swatch damages

Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
