BRIEF-Tiffany- Stronger yen contributing to increased purchasing attributed to Japanese tourists

March 17 Tiffany
* Lower spending that we attributed to Chinese tourists in
other regions in 2016 may have led to some of the higher
spending from local consumers within China
* Believe the stronger yen has been a factor contributing to
increased purchasing attributed to Japanese tourist in other
regions
* Believe sales lift we saw in uk in second half of 2016 was
from spending by foreign tourists after British pound decline
following Brexit vote
* CFO on conf call- " tiffany's financial performance over
the past couple of years has been disappointing"
* CFO - since over half our sales are from outside the us
and we expect dollar to be stronger than last year, we should be
facing a sizable headwind in terms of translating non-us sales
into dollars
* Held our Blue Book event in the spring, the results, while
strong, did not measure up to success of those events in the
prior two years
* In January the flagship store technically did very well
but that was really driven by a couple of very large one-off
transactions
* Chairman- "we will be innovative across all categories in
2017 and 2018. There will be newness in silver, gold, platinum,
diamonds"
* Chairman- "the fashion category is where we have enjoyed
the most relative success so I think that speaks at least
directionally of some success in appealing to millennials"
