BRIEF-Tigenix NV announces top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial

March 13 Tigenix Nv:

* Tigenix NV - announced top-line one-year results from Caremi clinical trial, an exploratory phase I/II study of Allocscs in acute myocardial infarction

* Tigenix NV - all safety objectives of study have been met

* Tigenix NV - larger reduction in infarct size was found in one pre-specified subgroup associated with poor long-term prognosis

* Tigenix NV - no immune-related adverse events have been recorded at one-year follow-up Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
