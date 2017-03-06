版本:
BRIEF-Tigenix provides update on Cx601 marketing authorization application procedure in Europe

March 6 Tigenix Nv:

* Tigenix provides update on Cx601 marketing authorization application procedure in Europe

* Announces that it has received Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues (LOOI) from Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of European Medicines Agency (EMA)

* Expects to receive a marketing authorization decision for Cx601 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
