BRIEF-Tigenix provides update on Cx601 marketing authorization application procedure in Europe

BRIEF-LendingTree announces pricing of $265 mln of convertible senior notes due 2022
March 6 Tigenix Nv:
* Tigenix provides update on Cx601 marketing authorization application procedure in Europe
* Announces that it has received Day 180 List Of Outstanding Issues (LOOI) from Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) of European Medicines Agency (EMA)
* Expects to receive a marketing authorization decision for Cx601 in 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* New facility will consolidate Avnet's distribution centres in Hong Kong and Shenzhen from four to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 25 Jse: Oml - Old Mutual Plc Annual General Meeting