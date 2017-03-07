BRIEF-Tigenix receives positive feedback from FDA on Cx601 global phase III trial protocol

March 7 Tigenix Nv:

* Tigenix receives positive feedback from the FDA on Cx601 global phase III trial protocol

* Tigenix NV - received positive feedback from U.S. FDA on an improved protocol for its global phase III trial for treatment of complex perianal fistulas

* Tigenix NV - FDA has agreed that BLA could be filed based on efficacy and safety follow-up of patients assessed at week 24, instead of week 52

* Tigenix NV - FDA has agreed to accept fewer patients than originally planned in study

* Tigenix NV - global pivotal phase iii trial for U.S. Registration of Cx601 is expected to begin in first half of 2017

