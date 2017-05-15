BRIEF-Tiger global management cuts share stake in Alphabet, Fiat Chrysler

May 15 Tiger Global Management Llc:

* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class A Capital Stock to 88,350 shares from 186,100 shares

* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Alphabet Inc's Class C Capital Stock to 122,700 shares from 190,500 shares

* Tiger Global Management Llc cuts share stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by 34.2 percent to 34.7 million shares

* Tiger Global Management - change in holdings are as of March 31, 2017 and compared with the previous quarter ended as of Dec 31, 2016 Source text for quarter ended March 31, 2017: (bit.ly/2r9xG3Q) Source text for quarter ended Dec. 31, 2016: (bit.ly/2knvbZ3)