BRIEF-Tiger Global Management LLC reports 9 pct passive stake in Teladoc, as of March 14

March 14 Teladoc Inc

* Tiger global management llc reports 9 percent passive stake in teladoc inc, as of march 14, 2017 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
