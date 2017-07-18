FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
19 小时前
BRIEF-Tile Shop Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15
2017年7月18日 / 中午12点16分 / 19 小时前

BRIEF-Tile Shop Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 18 (Reuters) - Tile Shop Holdings Inc:

* The Tile Shop reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 sales $89.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $93.2 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 same store sales rose 0.5 percent

* Sees 2017 comparable store sales change low to mid single digits

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc sees FY net sales $350 - $365 million

* Sees 2017 earnings per share (gaap) $0.48 - $0.55

* Tile Shop Holdings Inc sees FY capital expenditures approx. $35 million

* Sees 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.49 - $0.56

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $360.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY 2017 earnings per share view $0.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

