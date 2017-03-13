BRIEF-Tillys Q4 earnings per share $0.22

BRIEF-Lifewatch: Biotelemetry announces extension of main offer period for public offer
* LIFEWATCH AG: BIOTELEMETRY, INC. ANNOUNCES EXTENSION OF THE MAIN OFFER PERIOD FOR PUBLIC OFFER FOR LIFEWATCH AG
March 14 Tillys Inc
* Tilly's, Inc. Announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results introduces fiscal 2017 first quarter outlook
* Q4 sales $160.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $159.6 million
* Q4 earnings per share $0.22
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees q1 loss per share $0.07 to $0.15
* Tillys Inc - expects its q1 comparable store sales to decrease by a low to mid single-digit percentage
* Qtrly comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased 0.1%.
* Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal rules out merger with Anglo American- FT Source http://on.ft.com/2qbGCpO
* Oncolytics Biotech Inc says public offering of 14.3 million units priced at C$0.70/unit