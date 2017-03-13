BRIEF-Tillys Q4 earnings per share $0.22

March 14 Tillys Inc

* Tilly's, Inc. Announces fiscal 2016 fourth quarter and full year results introduces fiscal 2017 first quarter outlook

* Q4 sales $160.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $159.6 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.22

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q1 loss per share $0.07 to $0.15

* Tillys Inc - expects its q1 comparable store sales to decrease by a low to mid single-digit percentage

* Qtrly comparable store sales, which include e-commerce sales, increased 0.1%. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: