BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial announces $40 mln bought offering of convertible debentures

May 24 Timbercreek Financial Corp

* Timbercreek financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures

* Timbercreek -underwriters will purchase $40 million aggregate principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture

* Timbercreek financial corp says will use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts owing under its secured revolving credit facility

* Timbercreek financial corp says debentures will mature on june 30, 2024 and will accrue interest at rate of 5.30% per annum