BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial announces $40 mln bought offering of convertible debentures

Sailing-Winds of change for America's Cup in Bermuda Triangle
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
May 24 Timbercreek Financial Corp
* Timbercreek financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures
* Timbercreek -underwriters will purchase $40 million aggregate principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture
* Timbercreek financial corp says will use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts owing under its secured revolving credit facility
* Timbercreek financial corp says debentures will mature on june 30, 2024 and will accrue interest at rate of 5.30% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HAMILTON, Bermuda, June 24 Mystery surrounds what next for the America's Cup if New Zealand win sailing's most prestigious prize in Bermuda next week.
June 23 The U.S. Marine Corps said on Friday it resumed flight operations for Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35B fighter jets after temporarily suspended operations a day ago because of software problems.
June 23 The UPS employee who shot three coworkers to death last week inside a United Parcel Service facility in San Francisco before killing himself appears to have singled out his victims deliberately, but a motive remains unknown, police said on Friday.