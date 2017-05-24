版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 25日 星期四 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Timbercreek Financial announces $40 mln bought offering of convertible debentures

May 24 Timbercreek Financial Corp

* Timbercreek financial announces $40 million bought offering of convertible debentures

* Timbercreek -underwriters will purchase $40 million aggregate principal amount of 5.30% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures at $1,000 per debenture

* Timbercreek financial corp says will use net proceeds of offering to repay amounts owing under its secured revolving credit facility

* Timbercreek financial corp says debentures will mature on june 30, 2024 and will accrue interest at rate of 5.30% per annum Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐